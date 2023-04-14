Catholic World News

John Paul II insinuations in ‘Vatican Girl’ case create dilemma for Francis

April 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: In 1983, Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year-old girl and Vatican citizen (her father worked for the Vatican Bank), disappeared. The Vatican closed an inquiry into the case in 2020, but reopened the inquiry in January.



Following a meeting with Vatican prosecutor Alessandro Diddi, Orlandi’s brother insinuated that Pope St. John Paul II sexually abused young women.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!