Alleged victim of Theodore McCarrick says ex-cardinal abused him for years

April 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Theodore McCarrick, the laicized former cardinal, faces a new criminal assault charge in Wisconsin. A Milwaukee television station has interviewed the alleged victim.

