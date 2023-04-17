Catholic World News

McCarrick faces another criminal charge

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Theodore McCarrick, the laicized former cardinal, faces a new criminal charge of sexual assault.



A prosecutor in Wisconsin said that the charge reflects are report about alleged abuse that occurred in 1977, and was brought to light when authorities sought information about any past sexual abuse by clerics.



McCarrick, who is 92 years old, already faces a criminal complaint in Massachusetts. At a February hearing, his attorneys said that McCarrick is no longer competent to stand trial.

