Catholic social doctrine is not a left v right issue, head of pontifical academy says

April 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On April 1, Pope Francis appointed Sister Helen Alford, OP, the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Angelicum, as the president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.



In an interview (part 1, part 2), Sister Alford emphasized that “we need a much more relational view of the human person” than the individualism that arose from the Enlightenment. “So, it’s not an either or, an either rightwing or leftwing, it’s almost as if there’s another dimension.”

