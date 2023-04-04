Catholic World News

Pope names Dominican sister to lead Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences

April 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: On April 1, Pope Francis appointed Sister Helen Alford, OP, the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Angelicum, as the president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.



Sister Alford succeeds Stefano Zamagni, 80, an Italian economist who has served as the academy’s president since 2019.



Pope St. John Paul II founded the academy in 1994 “with the aim of promoting the study and progress of the social sciences, primarily economics, sociology, law and political science,” according to its statutes. Its members need not be Catholic, but “are appointed by the Holy Father on the basis of their competencies in the social sciences and of their moral integrity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!