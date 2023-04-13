Catholic World News

Read and heed the message of Pacem in Terris, Pope urges

April 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his April 12 general audience, Pope Francis issued an appeal to take to heart the message of Pope St. John XXIII’s encyclical letter Pacem in Terris.



“That encyclical was a true blessing, like a glimpse of serenity in the midst of dark clouds,” the Pope said. “I invite the faithful and men and women of good will to read Pacem in Terris, and I pray that the heads of nations may be inspired by it in their plans and decisions.”



In a separate article on the encyclical’s 60th anniversary, Pope Francis called for disarmament.

