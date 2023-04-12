Catholic World News

On 60th anniversary of Pacem in Terris, Pope Francis calls for disarmament

April 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Integral disarmament is not a utopia,” Pope Francis wrote in an article for L’Espresso on the 60th anniversary of Pope St. John XXIII’s encyclical letter Pacem in Terris.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!