Pope was unconscious at beginning of recent hospital visit, friend says

April 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Michele Ferri, who has spoken with Pope Francis by phone 90 times over the past decade, said that the Pope called him on Holy Saturday with Easter greetings.



Ferri told a Bologna newspaper that the Pontiff said that “he had arrived unconscious at the hospital” the prior week, but that his condition improved after a few hours of hospitalization.



Ferri is a 52-year-old computer scientist; his brother was murdered in 2013. At the time, the Pope called to offer his condolences, and the two have spoken regularly ever since.

