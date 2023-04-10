Catholic World News

Owo Catholic church reopens 10 months after terrorist attack killed 41

April 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Daily Post (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: On June 5, gunmen attacked and bombed a parish in Owo, a city in Ondo State (map). Pope Francis lamented the attack.



The church reopened on Easter Sunday; Bishop Jude Arogundade of Ondo celebrated the Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!