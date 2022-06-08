Catholic World News

Nigerian church attack: Pope laments ‘unspeakable violence’

June 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following the Owo church attack, the Holy See’s Secretary of State sent a telegram of condolence in the Holy Father’s name.



“His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the horrific attack at St. Francis Church in Owo, and he assures you and all those affected by this act of unspeakable violence of his spiritual closeness,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin wrote to Bishop Jude Arogundade of Ondo.



“In commending the souls of the dead to the loving mercy of Almighty God and imploring divine healing and consolation upon the injured and those who are grieving, His Holiness prays for the conversion of those blinded by hatred and violence so that they will choose instead the path of peace and righteousness.”

