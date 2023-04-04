Catholic World News

New Myanmar bishop says half his parishes have been evacuated

April 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Celso Ba Shwe, who was recently appointed bishop of Loikaw (Myanmar), told AsiaNews that “in the diocese there are 40 parishes, but half have been evacuated” because of the civil war there.



“Many priests and nuns are also housed in tents in refugee camps or [are] refugees in the forest,” he added.



In 2021, Father Shwe walked in front of dozens of security personnel who were poised to fire on civilian protestors and said, “please, I plead with you not to give harm.”

