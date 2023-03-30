Catholic World News

New Myanmar bishop urged military not to fire on civilians

March 30, 2023

On March 29, Pope Francis appointed Father Celso Ba Shwe the new bishop of Loikaw (Myanmar), where he previously served as vicar general and diocesan administration.

In 2021, a month after a military coup d’état, Father Shwe walked in front of dozens of security personnel who were poised to fire on civilian protestors. “Please, I plead with you not to give harm,” he said.

The police decided to disperse the protestors with tear gas and fired on the crowd with rubber bullets, UCA News reported.

