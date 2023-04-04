Catholic World News

Ghanaian bishop calls on nation’s president to clarify position on LGBTQ agenda

April 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Osei-Bonsu of Konongo-Mampong, Ghana, has urged Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo to clarify his position on the LGBTQ agenda.



“I request this because many Ghanaians are not sure of your position on this matter, while they are clear about the position of some of your predecessors who have made their positions clear and unambiguous,” said the prelate, who cited a recent remark by Akufo-Addo during a press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris.



In March, Bishop Matthew Gyamfi, president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, urged the nations’ government to reject $139M in US foreign aid if “the aid is tied to Ghana accepting LGBT.” In 2021, the bishops’ conference supported legislation that would “nip in the bud the socio-moral canker of the Lesbian, Gay, bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual Plus (LGBTQIA+).”

