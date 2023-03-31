Catholic World News

Ghana’s leading prelate urges government to reject American aid if it is tied to LGBTQ agenda

March 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Matthew Gyamfi, president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, urged the government to reject $139M in US foreign aid if “the aid is tied to Ghana accepting LGBT.”



In 2021, the bishops’ conference supported legislation that would “nip in the bud the socio-moral canker of the Lesbian, Gay, bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual Plus (LGBTQIA+).”



The West African nation of 33.1 million (map) is 73% Christian (16% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist.

