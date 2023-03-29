Catholic World News
China offers rewards for reporting ‘illegal’ religious gatherings
March 29, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Chinese government officials have offered monetary rewards for those who report “illegal religious activities.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
