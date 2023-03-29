Catholic Culture Overview
China offers rewards for reporting ‘illegal’ religious gatherings

March 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese government officials have offered monetary rewards for those who report “illegal religious activities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

