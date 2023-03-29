Catholic World News

American Catholics have favorable views of Jews

March 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Institute for Jewish-Catholic Relations at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia commissioned a study, “American Catholic Attitudes toward Jews, Judaism, and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict,” in which 1,241 Catholics were surveyed.

