Jesus offers support when hope seems lost, Pope tells Sunday audience

March 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the day’s Gospel story of the resurrection of Lazarus, Pope Francis told his Angelus audience on March 26 that Jesus offers saving help even when all hope seems to be lost.



The Pope said that “it is precisely in these moment that He comes closer than ever to restore us to life.”

