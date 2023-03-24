Catholic World News

Milwaukee priest loses confession faculties after confession column

March 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jerome Listecki of Milwaukee announced that he has “immediately removed the canonical faculties of Father [James] Connell to validly celebrate the Sacrament of Confession and to offer absolution, here in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and thereby also in the Catholic Church around the world.”



The 80-year-old priest has lent his support to legal efforts against the seal of confession. (See Jeff Mirus’ commentary.)

