Confession is ‘encounter of love’ that fights evil, Pope tells priests

March 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 23, Pope Francis received participants in the Apostolic Penitentiary’s 33rd annual course on the internal forum.



“The Church’s evangelizing mission passes in large part through the rediscovery of the gift of confession, also in view of the approaching jubilee of 2025,” the Pope said, as he called on priests to schedule ample time to hear confessions.

