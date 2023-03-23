Catholic World News

Greek Orthodox Church calls for ‘international protection of holy sites’ after Jerusalem attack

March 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two Israeli settlers assaulted clerics and worshippers at the Church of the Sepulchre of Saint Mary in East Jerusalem.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

