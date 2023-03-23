Catholic World News

By the numbers: How the Catholic Church has changed during Pope Francis’ pontificate

March 23, 2023

Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “Statistically speaking, the Church has grown, keeping pace with and even exceeding overall world population growth,” according to the report.



However, “the Church performed 2 million fewer baptisms in 2020 [marked by Covid lockdowns] than in 2013. The number of marriages declined by 702,246, or nearly a third. Confirmations and first Communions also dropped by 12% and 13%, respectively, despite relatively stable levels of Mass attendance in the world’s 13 most Catholic countries.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

