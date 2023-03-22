Catholic World News

Pope notes World Water Day

March 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular weekly audience on March 22, Pope Francis called attention to World Water Day, and offered a prayer for the success of the UN’s Water Conference, taking place in New York this week.



“Water cannot be wasted and abused or a cause for war, but must be preserved for our benefit and that of future generations,” the Pope said.

