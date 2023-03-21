Catholic World News

Leading female Vatican diplomatic official reflects on work

March 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 20, Pope Francis received Dr. Francesca Di Giovanni, who recently retired from her position of Undersecretary for the Multilateral Sector of the Section for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Secretariat of State.



In this interview, she reflected on her 30 years of work for the Holy See, the role of women in diplomacy, and the spirituality of the Focolare Movement, of which she is a part.

