Haitian premier plans military crackdown on gangs

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henri has announced plans to mobilize the country’s military in the fight to control criminal gangs, which have seized effective control of sections of the capital city, Port-au-Prince.

