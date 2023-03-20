Catholic World News

New York pregnancy-help center again hit by vandals

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: CompassCare, a pregnancy-help center in upstate New York, was vandalized last week. The center had been the site of an arson attack last June.



Jim Harden, the head of the CompassCare administration, faulted FBI officials for their failure to address the epidemic of pro-abortion violence.

