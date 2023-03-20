Catholic World News

Top Chinese religious-affairs official is dismissed

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cui Maohu, who has been the top religious-affairs officer of the Chinese government, has been removed from his powerful post, charged with corruption.

