Catholic World News

Only 60% of Canadian children live with married parents

March 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Institute for Family Studies

CWN Editor's Note: In 2021, 60% of Canadian children (age 0-14) lived with married parents, according to the Institute for Family Studies. 17% lived with common-law parents, and 19% lived with single parents.



In the historically Catholic province of Quebec, only 39% of children lived with married parents in 2021. 39% lived with common-law parents, and 20% lived with single parents.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!