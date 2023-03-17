Catholic World News

USCCB president criticizes Germany’s Synodal Way

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for Military Services, criticized the German Synodal Way in a March 13 homily at the National St. John Paul II Shrine in Washington.



Without naming Cardinal Robert McElroy, Archbishop Broglio also implicitly criticized the San Diego bishop’s call for “radical inclusion” and disapproval of Catholic teaching on human sexuality.



Referring to “the confusion sown in Germany by their gathering, called Der Synodale Weg,” Archbishop Broglio said “that if truly enacted, there will be a new division in the Body of Christ, and we must pray that there will be reconsideration.”



“There are also attempts to muddy the clear moral teaching of the Church in matters of the dignity of the human person, human sexuality and the sanctity of holy matrimony,” he continued. “Sometimes we hear a suggestion of a difference between teaching or doctrine and pastoral care. However, we know that nothing truly pastoral fails to begin with the truth. The object of our mission is the salvation of souls.”

