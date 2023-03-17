Catholic World News

Michigan adds LGBTQ protections to anti-discrimination law

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Michigan Catholic Conference warned that the legislation “will likely create a right to target religious organizations for their teachings, beliefs and practices related to traditional marriage and biological gender differences.”

