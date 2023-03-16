Catholic World News

Australian archbishop challenges ‘excessive’ abuse award

March 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne has appealed a court decision that awarded $1.9 million (Australian) to a sex-abuse victim.



An attorney for the archdiocese said that “the award of $525,000 (about $350,000 US dollars) for pain and suffering was manifestly excessive.” In its appeal the archdiocese argued that while the molestation by a former priest was undoubtedly damaging, other factors—including a dysfunctional family life and alcohol use—were also factors in his emotional and physical suffering.

