Lebanese leader meets with Pope to discuss country’s crisis

March 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Mohamad Najib Mikati, the interim prime minister of Lebanon, met on March 16 with Pope Francis to discuss his country’s continuing political crisis.



A Vatican statement released after the meeting stressed “the current institutional stalemate of the country as it urgently awaits the election of a new President of the Republic.” The Pope also emphasized “the inalienable presence of Christians in Lebanon and throughout the Middle East,” the Vatican said.



The Lebanese leader also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State; and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States.

