Maryland bill to remove civil statute of limitations on abuse called ‘unfair’ to Church, other private groups

March 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Proposed legislation “creates blatant disparity in its treatment of victims, with much lower monetary judgments available to victims of abuse in public institutions than those of abuse in private settings,” the Maryland Catholic Conference said in a statement.

