Cardinal McElroy, in new interview, reflects on how Pope Francis has changed the Church

March 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “There is an uneasiness about synodality among the bishops in the United States,” Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego said in a newly published interview, “and that accelerates opposition to where the Pope wants to go.”



“I would like to see women ordained as deacons because I think it is not doctrinally precluded,” he added. (The prelate had earlier written, “The question of the ordination of women to the priesthood will be one of the most difficult questions confronting the international synods in 2023 and 2024.”)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

