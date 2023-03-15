Catholic World News

Germany’s synodal way: How delegates voted and what’s next

March 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops who voted against same-sex blessings were Bishops Bertram Meier, Gregor Maria Hanke, Rudolf Voderholzer, and Stefan Oster, and Auxiliary Bishops Dominikus Schwaderlapp, Josef Graf, Matthias Heinrich, Rolf Steinhäuser, and Florian Wörner.



Cardinal Reinhard Marx was among the 38 bishops who voted in favor of the proposal; Cardinal Rainer Woelki was among the 12 bishops who abstained.

