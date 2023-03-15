Catholic World News

Covid order violated priest’s free exercise rights, Connecticut court rules

March 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, a priest who ministered at a Connecticut chapel of the sedevacantist Congregation of Mary Immaculate Queen sued the town health director over a church closure order. Because the priest subsequently died, his estate was listed as the plaintiff in the case.

