Papal reflection on Samaritan woman’s thirst

March 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 12, the Third Sunday of Lent, Pope Francis reflected on John 4:5-42, the Gospel reading of the Mass of the day.



“Are we able to understand the thirst of others, the thirst people have, the thirst so many in my family, in my neighborhood have?” the Pope asked pilgrims present for his Angelus address. “Today, we can ask ourselves: Do I thirst for God? Am I aware that I need his love like water to live? And then: I who am thirsty, am I concerned about the thirst of others, their spiritual thirst, their material thirst?”



“May Our Lady intercede for us and sustain us on the way,” the Pope concluded.

