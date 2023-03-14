Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Church in Spain’s mission outreach efforts

March 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 11, Pope Francis received members of Misión América on its 30th anniversary. The non-profit organization was formed as an outreach of Spain’s dioceses to Latin America.



In his Spanish-language address, Pope Francis discussed visibility, respect, volunteering, and collaboration.

