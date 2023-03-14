Catholic World News

Pope reflects on women’s capacity for care

March 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 11, Pope Francis received participants in a conference organized by the Strategic Alliance of Catholic Research Universities and the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation, named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 encyclical.



The two organizations published More Women’s Leadership for a Better World: Care as Driver for our Common Home.



Reflecting on the book—for which he wrote the preface—Pope Francis discussed “three aspects of care as a contribution that women make ... greater inclusivity, greater respect for others, and confronting new challenges in a new way.”



Women, said the Pope, “are uniquely able, in their way of acting, to synthesize three different languages: the language of the mind, the language of the heart and the language of the hands ... better than any machine, for no machine can feel beating within itself the heart of a child in the womb, or collapse, exhausted yet happy, at the bedside of a child, or weep with sadness or happiness in sharing the sorrows and joys of a loved one.”

