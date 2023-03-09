Catholic World News

Papal preface to book on women’s leadership

March 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the preface to More Women’s Leadership for a Better World: Caring as the Engine for Our Common Home, a new work by 15 scholars.



“We are in great need of harmony to fight injustice, the blind greed that harms people and the environment, unjust and unacceptable war,” Pope Francis wrote. “It is not possible to pursue a better, fairer, more inclusive and fully sustainable world without the contribution of women.”



The Pope called for “equal opportunities for men and women in every context.” At the same time, he spoke of the differences between men and women.



“Women’s thinking is different from men’s, they are more attentive to protecting the environment, their gaze is not turned to the past but to the future,” he wrote. “Women know that they give birth in pain to achieve a great joy: to give life and open vast, new horizons. That is why women want peace, always.”

