Pope, cardinals concelebrate Mass for papal anniversary

March 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On the tenth anniversary of the election of Pope Francis, the Pontiff and the cardinals who reside in Rome concelebrated Mass in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae, the Vatican guest house in which the Pope lives.

