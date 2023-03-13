Catholic World News

Spanish bishop bars EWTN

March 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A Spanish bishop, in one of his first actions after taking office, ordered the local Catholic television station not to broadcast any programming from EWTN.



Bishop Fernando Prado Ayuso of San Sebastian explained that he was “trying to favor the communion of the diocese with the Successor of Peter.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!