Catholic World News

Cardinal Czerny calls on universities to become incubators of radical ecological action

March 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, made his remarks at Gonzaga University, in a talk entitled “Caring for our Common Home, in This World and with This Climate” (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!