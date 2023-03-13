Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Gender ideology is ‘one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations’ today

March 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Gender ideology, today, is one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations,” Pope Francis said in a recent interview with Elisabetta Piqué of La Nación. “Why is it dangerous? Because it blurs differences and the value of men and women.”



“All humanity is the tension of differences. It is to grow through the tension of differences,” he continued. “The question of gender is diluting the differences and making the world the same, all dull, all alike, and that is contrary to the human vocation.”

