Catholic World News

Nicaragua suspends Vatican ties after Pope says Ortega regime recalls Nazis, Communists

March 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent interview with the Argentine website Infobae, Pope Francis spoke about the 26-year prison sentence for Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez.



“It is something out of line with reality; it is as if we were bringing back the Communist dictatorship of 1917 or the Hitler dictatorship of 1935,” the Pope said. “They are a type of vulgar dictatorships ... With much respect, I have no choice but to think that the person who leads [Daniel Ortega] is unstable.”



In response, the Nicaraguan government has closed its embassy at the Vatican, as well as the Vatican embassy in Nicaragua, Reuters reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!