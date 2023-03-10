Catholic World News

Slain Cameroon priest was not Catholic, bishop says

March 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Olivier Ntsa Ebode, a priest who ministered in Obala, Cameroon, was kidnapped and murdered on the night of February 28—March 1, the Fides news agency recently reported.



Fides is the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization.



Deploring the murder, the local bishop has now clarified that Ebode was not Catholic, but a minister of the Gallican Church. The church was founded in the late 19th century by a French priest who rejected the teaching of the First Vatican Council and subsequently contracted a civil marriage.

