Priest kidnapped, killed in Cameroon

March 08, 2023

Father Olivier Ntsa Ebode, a priest who ministered in Obala, Cameroon, was kidnapped and murdered on the night of February 28—March 1, the Fides news agency reported.

The priest was known for his support of peace in the war-torn country, members of the local community said.

According to the report, a man knocked on the door of the priest’s residence and asked the priest to minister to an ill relative. After the priest left his residence, he was abducted.

