Catholic World News

Taizé leader, Pope Francis discuss pre-Synod prayer vigil

March 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Taizé Community

CWN Editor's Note: On March 9, Pope Francis received Brother Alois, prior of the French ecumenical monastic Taizé Community.



“They spoke in particular about the preparation of the event ‘Together: Gathering of the People of God,’ which will take place on 30 September in Rome on the eve of the synodal assembly of the Catholic Church,” according to a statement from Taizé. Pope Francis announced the ecumenical prayer vigil in January.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

