Pope meets with Christian-Muslim dialogue group

March 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on March 9 with members of the Joint Working Group for Dialogue between Christians and Muslims.



In his remarks to the group, the Pope concentrated on the status of Jerusalem, remarking on “how many men and women—Jews, Christians, and Muslims—have wept and in our day continue to weep over Jerusalem!”



The Pontiff also paid homage to the two clerics responsible for creating the Joint Working Group for Dialogue: the late Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran and Sheikh Mahmoud al-Habbash, who was present at the March 9 meeting.

