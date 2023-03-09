Catholic World News

Polish PM defends John Paul II after report he knew of abuse

March 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: After a Polish report charged that Pope St. John Paul II concealed abuse evidence while he was Archbishop of Krakow, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki came to his defense.



The evidence cited against his “great fellow-countryman” is “very dubious,” said Morawiecki.

