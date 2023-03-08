Catholic World News

Mother Lange canonization cause takes step forward

March 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Review (Baltimore)

CWN Editor's Note: The Servant of God Mary Elizabeth Lange (1789-1882) founded the Oblate Sisters of Providence, the first African-American religious community.

